21,012 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

