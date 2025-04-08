21,716 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRMB opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Primo Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PRMB. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

