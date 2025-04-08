26,753 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $57.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,058,303.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,499,877. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,366,158. The trade was a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

