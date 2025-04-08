31,994 Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Vita Coco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 185,692 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $152,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,460.80. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,206,715. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,811. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

