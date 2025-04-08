358,382 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 358,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.45% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

NMI Stock Down 3.1 %

NMIH opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

