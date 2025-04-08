5G Stocks To Consider – April 5th

QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares in companies that play a crucial role in the development, manufacturing, and deployment of 5G wireless technology. These stocks typically include telecom operators, network equipment manufacturers, and other tech firms involved in supporting the infrastructure and innovations associated with next-generation mobile networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.46. 19,007,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,907. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $126.68 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 42,919,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 54,337,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,303,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $16.03 on Friday, reaching $232.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,172,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,572. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Recommended Stories