65,928 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,942 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Upwork by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 147,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,275,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,590.45. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $70,721.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,380.51. The trade was a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

