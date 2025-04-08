Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 388216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABL

Abacus Life Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $681.85 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abacus Life by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abacus Life by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.