AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 415.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $30,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.96.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

