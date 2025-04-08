Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.7% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,396,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,009,000 after buying an additional 574,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 987,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 196,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $88,363,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.82. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

