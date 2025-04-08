Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 68.60 ($0.87), with a volume of 192906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.88 ($0.86).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 29.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alternative Income REIT

About Alternative Income REIT

In related news, insider Adam C. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £105,000 ($133,655.80). Insiders sold a total of 410,250 shares of company stock worth $28,393,000 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.

