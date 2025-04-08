American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEP

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.