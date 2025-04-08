American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $879.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $313,454.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,032.46. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,839.36. This trade represents a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,193 shares of company stock worth $3,243,594 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

