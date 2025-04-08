American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

