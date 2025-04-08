Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 592,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 166,915 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,108.24. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,293.28. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $631,256. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

