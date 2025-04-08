Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 3421750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.89 ($0.04).

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 9.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £25.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.39.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

