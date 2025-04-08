Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 136,904 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,904 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Stock Performance
LI stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.12.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
