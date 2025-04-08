Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 23,300 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 507,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $398.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

