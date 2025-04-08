Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 71,317 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.