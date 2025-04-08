Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,132,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in iQIYI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,357,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after buying an additional 1,114,390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iQIYI by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 756,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,293,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQ

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.