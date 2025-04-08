Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

