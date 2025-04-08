Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,359,047 Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,359,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Blend Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $845.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp raised Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,264.81. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $321,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

