Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 244.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FARO opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.42 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FARO Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,226.80. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $43,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,299. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,755 shares of company stock worth $356,020 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.