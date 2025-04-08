Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,580 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.07% of Flushing Financial worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

FFIC stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

