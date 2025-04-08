Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,343 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

