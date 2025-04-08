Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 189.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,047 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of Viant Technology worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Viant Technology stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.92 million, a P/E ratio of 204.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $330,246.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

