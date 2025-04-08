Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 22,689 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 8.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

