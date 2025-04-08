Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 239,997 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 562,985 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 577,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 331,537 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 329,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 293,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 329,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,358 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.30%.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

