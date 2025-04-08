Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 3,119 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of OPY opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

