Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 229,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braze by 146.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,998 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $633,052.74. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,134.40. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $2,643,182. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

