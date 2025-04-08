Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

