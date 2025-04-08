Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 731,745 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 731,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,767,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 11.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $595.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

