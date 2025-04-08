Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Knife River worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Knife River by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Up 0.7 %

KNF opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

