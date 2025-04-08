Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.79% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.7 %

TRST stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $38.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $535.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.