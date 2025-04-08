Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

