Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,000. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $989,238. 35.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.6 %

About Mission Produce

Shares of AVO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

