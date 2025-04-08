Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 224.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stantec were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 19.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.00. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

