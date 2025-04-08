Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.54 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 298.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,962 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 153,116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,672 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

