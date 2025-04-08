Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMS. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

FMS opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

