Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,902 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Centerspace in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.

Centerspace stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $961.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.79. Centerspace has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.52%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

