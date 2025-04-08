Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE HOUS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $357.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

