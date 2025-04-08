Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.75% of AudioCodes worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,704 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AUDC stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $247.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AudioCodes from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

