Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.69 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 62,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $83.09.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

