Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,121 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Aris Water Solutions worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 201,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARIS. StockNews.com lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,396.84. This represents a 18.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. The trade was a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

