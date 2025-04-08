Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.85 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Patterson Companies worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

