Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,888 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Waystar worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waystar during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Waystar Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ WAY opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock worth $526,733,651.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

