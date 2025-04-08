Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.14 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,391 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 539,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 201,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.7012 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HESM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

