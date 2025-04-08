Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.25 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 441.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,843 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 190,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $513.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

