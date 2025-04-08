Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 397.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $506.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Dingdong (Cayman) had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $808.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

