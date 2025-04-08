Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $6.08 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 82,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 42.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.